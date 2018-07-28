Sport

Soccer

Is Irvin Khoza still the right man to lead the PSL?

Club bosses have their say on the good and bad of the Iron Duke

29 July 2018 - 00:00 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS and SAZI HADEBE

Club bosses have their say on the good and bad of the Iron Duke.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How Bobby Motaung got Khama Billiat Sport
  2. Real Madrid pay R708m for a teenage striker Sport
  3. Percy Tau's move must not be a story of frustration and stagnation Sport
  4. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport
  5. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
X