Cycling
It's time for Chris Froome to step aside at Tour de France
29 July 2018 - 00:00
Chris Froome won the right to be in this Tour de France, but there is no such thing as the right to win. No lawyer or scientific expert can protect you from the rise of a more powerful teammate, or the old law of time that breaks even the most stubborn champions.
