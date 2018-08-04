Cricket
Are the Proteas' on the cusp of a batting crisis?
AB gone and Amla likely to follow, the cupboard looks bare
05 August 2018 - 00:00
AB gone and Amla likely to follow, the cupboard looks bare
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.