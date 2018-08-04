Soccer
Cape Town City's Roland Putsche overthrows SuperSport United
05 August 2018 - 00:00
A cracking half-volley from Roland Putsche and a second goal from birthday boy Craig Martin ensured a winning start to Benni McCarthy's second season as a coach as Cape Town City beat SuperSport United 2-0 on the opening day of the new Absa Premiership season yesterday.
