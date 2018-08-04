Soccer
How rivals can stop Man City from stealing the show
05 August 2018 - 00:00
Nineteen teams tried to prevent Manchester City winning a Premier League game last season. Only six managed it.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.