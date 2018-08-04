Rugby
Lions go down, but go down fighting
They showed a lot of character, but lacked the killer instinct
05 August 2018 - 00:00
They showed a lot of character, but lacked the killer instinct
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.