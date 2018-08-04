Soccer
Wits start singing their redemption song with win over Free State Stars
05 August 2018 - 00:00
Bidvest Wits' new boys orchestrated a dominant 3-0 victory over Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium yesterday to start their campaign in emphatic fashion.
