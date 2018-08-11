Swimming
Cate Campbell lays ghosts of Rio Olympics with Tokyo win
12 August 2018 - 00:00
Australia's Cate Campbell swam the second-fastest time yet in the women's 100m freestyle on Friday to retain her Pan Pacific title and exorcise the ghosts of her Rio Olympics nightmare.
