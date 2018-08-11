Cricket
Chris Woakes pulls England to front against India
12 August 2018 - 00:00
England were 357 for six in reply to India's first innings 107, a lead of 250 runs, when bad light forced an early close on the third day of the second Test at Lord's yesterday.
