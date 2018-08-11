MotoGP
Ducati delight, but still behind
12 August 2018 - 00:00
After Ducati's dominant display at the Czech Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo arrive in Austria hoping to further trim the huge advantage of runaway MotoGP leader Marc Marquez.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.