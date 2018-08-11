Sport

MotoGP

Ducati delight, but still behind

12 August 2018 - 00:00 By AFP

After Ducati's dominant display at the Czech Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo arrive in Austria hoping to further trim the huge advantage of runaway MotoGP leader Marc Marquez.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. These are the English Premier League fixtures for 2018/19 Sport
  2. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  3. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport
  4. How Bobby Motaung got Khama Billiat Sport
  5. Are the Proteas' on the cusp of a batting crisis? Sport

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X