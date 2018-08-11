Unplugged by BBK
The ball is in Kalusha Bwalya's court to prove he is as clean as a whistle
12 August 2018 - 00:00
Kalusha Bwalya is no saint and if he has joined the gallery of rogues who have fallen foul of Fifa's ethics committee, he must not escape punishment.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.