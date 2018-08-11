Cricket
Whoever thought that Tests were dead should think again
12 August 2018 - 00:00
People who think Test cricket is dead should again watch England's dramatic 31-run win over India in the first Test "on repeat", says England captain Joe Root.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.