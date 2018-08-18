Soccer
Cape Town City let points slip away in home draw
19 August 2018 - 00:00
Coach Benni McCarthy cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines as he watched his Cape Town City side fail to capitalise on their dominance as they were held to a 0-0 home draw by a physical Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.