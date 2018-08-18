Soccer
Cardiff City hold Newcastle to a draw
19 August 2018 - 00:00
Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saved his second penalty in two weeks deep into stoppage time to salvage a point against 10-man Newcastle yesterday.
