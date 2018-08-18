F1
Carlos Sainz is no rookie on McLaren track
As Carlos Sainz has now confirmed to replace Fernando Alonso at McLaren, here's a few facts about the Spaniard. He made his debut in Formula One at the start of the 2015 season as reigning Formula Renault 3.5 series champion, with seven poles and seven wins. Zak Brown, CEO at McLaren Racing, said: "We're incredibly excited to have Carlos join us as a McLaren driver," the UK Express reported.
