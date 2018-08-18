Rugby
Damian Willemse is a talent but is he Springbok quality?
While sensational, he will have to grow into the flyhalf position
19 August 2018 - 00:00
While sensational, he will have to grow into the flyhalf position
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.