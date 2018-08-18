Sport

Athletics

Luvo Manyonga rules the sand pit at Diamond League in Birmingham

World long-jump champion sees off all comers with impressive showing

19 August 2018 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

World long-jump champion sees off all comers with impressive showing

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. These are the English Premier League fixtures for 2018/19 Sport
  2. Four players set to shine at the Rugby Championships Sport
  3. King Paul Pogba proclaims his majesty Sport
  4. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport
  5. These are the Absa Premier League fixtures for 2018/19 Sport

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X