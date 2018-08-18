Soccer
SuperSport United show their ambition with victory over Wits
19 August 2018 - 00:00
Bidvest Wits might have had a flier start in 2018-19 but SuperSport United showed they too have intentions of returning as a force in the Absa Premiership, inflicting the Clever Boys' first defeat, 1-0, at Bidvest Stadium last night.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.