Sport

Cricket

Forget the T20GL, Cricket SA may have another Mickey Mouse trick

26 August 2018 - 00:00 By TELFORD VICE

What does it tell us about the state of SA cricket that all sorts of Mickey Mouse operations are getting into the T20 market and Cricket South Africa (CSA) don't seem to be up to organising a tournament for love nor money?

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  2. Top five enter into the final straight for PSL championship Sport
  3. Unplugged by BBK | Just 11 goals each - those are the PSL's top goalscorers Sport
  4. These are the English Premier League fixtures for 2018/19 Sport
  5. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X