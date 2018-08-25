Tennis
Kevin Anderson has a shot at US Open redemption
Meanwhile, Women's champion Sloane Stephens starts defence against Evgeniya Rodina
26 August 2018 - 00:00
Meanwhile, Women's champion Sloane Stephens starts defence against Evgeniya Rodina
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.