Boxing
Promoter eyes big money Kevin Lerena fight for Thabiso Mchunu
26 August 2018 - 00:00
Thabiso Mchunu, who takes on Tommy Oosthuizen in the main event at Emperors Palace on Saturday night, could end up fighting his chief sparring partner Kevin Lerena in the near future - if promoter Rodney Berman gets his way.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.