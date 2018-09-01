Sport

Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return

Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to Manchester United after a Champions League draw that features more than a few eye-catching games, beginning next month

02 September 2018 - 00:00 By espn

Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to Manchester United after a Champions League draw that features more than a few eye-catching games, beginning next month.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. These are the English Premier League fixtures for 2018/19 Sport
  2. Talk of 'racial undertones' at Chippa United' after Dan Malesela sacking Sport
  3. Caster smashes her own record in Paris Sport
  4. Should we allow Zimbabwe's cricket team to tour SA? Sport
  5. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X