Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return
Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to Manchester United after a Champions League draw that features more than a few eye-catching games, beginning next month
02 September 2018 - 00:00
Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to Manchester United after a Champions League draw that features more than a few eye-catching games, beginning next month.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.