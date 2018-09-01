Soccer
Jose Mourinho says he's one of the greatest
Manchester United boss channels 18th century German philosopher Georg Hegel in his defence
02 September 2018 - 00:00
Manchester United boss channels 18th century German philosopher Georg Hegel in his defence.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.