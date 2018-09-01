Soccer
Manchester City keep walking as Chelsea keep pace
02 September 2018 - 00:00
England right-back Kyle Walker's first goal for almost three years ensured Manchester City celebrated a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on the 10th anniversary of the club's takeover by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour.
