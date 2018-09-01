Cricket
Sam Curran gives England hope with one-man fight against India
02 September 2018 - 00:00
One thing is for certain, England will not be dropping Sam Curran for the next cricket Test at the Oval. If they do, Surrey may have to draft in riot police to keep the peace.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.