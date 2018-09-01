Rugby
Sharks dash on Cheetahs' Currie Cup hopes
02 September 2018 - 00:00
The Free State Cheetahs' Currie Cup race is run at the halfway mark after they slumped to a third straight defeat, losing 33-29 to the Sharks at home yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.