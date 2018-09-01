Soccer
Usain Bolt launches himself into soccer dream
02 September 2018 - 00:00
Usain Bolt made his football debut for an Australian professional team on Friday, running out as a substitute for the final minutes of a pre-season friendly as he set about launching his new sporting career.
