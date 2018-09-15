Sport

Rugby

All Blacks victory comes just in time for Rassie Erasmus

Now the Springboks coach knows what his squad is capable of

16 September 2018 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

Now the Springboks coach knows what his squad is capable of.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to live-stream the Boks vs the All Blacks on the go this Saturday Sport
  2. Aphiwe Dyantyi: SA rugby's very own Special One Sport
  3. Keagan Dolly is on a mission for SA Sport
  4. Pirates coach: It's like God is telling us he wants to challenge us to struggle Sport
  5. Horseracing boss fighting for 'financial wellbeing' Sport

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X