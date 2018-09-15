Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs back with a bang, silence critics with Cape Town City thumping
16 September 2018 - 00:00
Khama Billiat scored twice as Kaizer Chiefs claimed a first Absa Premiership win of the season with an emphatic 4-1 success over 10-man Cape Town City yesterday.
