Mystery over R390,000 air ticket in Sascoc debacle

An air ticket to Kuwait for nearly R390,000 is one of several anomalies uncovered on a travel schedule for the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

A list of international travel costs was drawn up earlier this year at the request of the ministerial committee of inquiry into the umbrella body's governance issues.

The committee has handed its report and recommendations to sport minister Tokozile Xasa and sources say it is expected to be made public within weeks.

The Sunday Times is in possession of the 17-page document that details travel-related expenses at Sascoc from April 2013 to March 2018, amounting to a few million rand.

Tubby Reddy, the CEO who was fired from Sascoc early this year, accounted for more than R1.2m of that, including per diems of more than R160,000. President Gideon Sam was the next busiest traveller, weighing in at more than R780,000.

Sascoc's acting CFO Ravi Govender wrote in an e-mail in early June that: "Fincom [the financial committee] is in agreement that there are a number of anomalies on the travel schedule that needs investigation."

These included "excessive disparity" in flight costs for the same route - like one board member's ticket to Glasgow in 2013 totalling R65,318 while Reddy's, booked on the same day, was R34,692.

Sascoc, which paid more than R100,000 for some tickets, allowed management and board members to fly business class abroad.

The most expensive ticket - R389,952.81 - appears to be shrouded in mystery.

The document states it was for former board member Mubarak Mohamed to travel to Kuwait to attend an International Court of Arbitration seminar in 2014 - but not only did he not go, he said he was never scheduled to go. "They never even mentioned Kuwait to me," he said.