Soccer
Orlando Pirates exorcise their demons in style
16 September 2018 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates appeared to allow the past to haunt them, letting SuperSport United back into the game, but then exorcised their demons with two late goals in last night's 3-1 Absa Premiership humbling of SuperSport United.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.