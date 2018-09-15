Rugby
Western Province break 'dazed' Lions' hearts
16 September 2018 - 00:00
This was another scoreline few saw coming. To be fair, the defences in the Currie Cup have been as porous as our borders and Western Province revelled in that freedom yesterday at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.