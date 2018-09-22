Sport

Banyana put down marker for France, with Cosafa women's title win

23 September 2018 - 00:00 By NICK SAID

Midfielder Refiloe Jane scored two excellent goals as South Africa retained their Cosafa Women's Championship title with a 2-1 victory over Central African guest nation Cameroon at a vibrant Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay yesterday.

