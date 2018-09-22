Soccer
Liverpool, Man City stay on track with wins
23 September 2018 - 00:00
Liverpool maintained their finest start to any season, earning a sixth straight Premier League win 3-0 over Southampton as Manchester City returned to form with a dazzling 5-0 win at Cardiff City yesterday.
