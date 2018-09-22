Sport

Rugby

Western Province march on to top with another win

23 September 2018 - 00:00 By CRAIG RAY

Western Province sent out another emphatic message that they are the team to beat in this year's Currie Cup after brushing Griquas aside 38-12 (half time 33-7) at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday.

