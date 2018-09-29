Unplugged by BBK
AmaZulu's delusional defiance leads to destructive docking of points
The club's general manager Lunga Sokhela has slammed Fifa and claimed they are meddling
30 September 2018 - 00:00
The club's general manager Lunga Sokhela has slammed Fifa and claimed they are meddling.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.