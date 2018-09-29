Soccer
Could Paul Pogba and Mourinho fall out be part of an elaborate plan?
What now for Man Utd's star midfielder?
30 September 2018 - 00:05
What now for Man Utd's star midfielder?
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.