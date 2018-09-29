Sport

Soccer

Hammers put the boot into Man Utd's Mourinho

30 September 2018 - 00:04 By AFP

Manchester United's troubled season hit a new low yesterday as Jose Mourinho failed to arrest a growing sense of crisis surrounding the club and also saw his gamble on introducing a new tactical system backfire with an insipid 3-1 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to live-stream the Boks vs the All Blacks on the go this Saturday Sport
  2. Fifa enters the Safa, PSL battle over R50m sponsorship Sport
  3. Left-handed cricketers aren't such a rare breed, but they are a crazy bunch Sport
  4. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  5. Mzwandile Stick's Bok return: I was hurt the first time but never doubted myself Sport

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X