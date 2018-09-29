Soccer
Hammers put the boot into Man Utd's Mourinho
30 September 2018 - 00:04
Manchester United's troubled season hit a new low yesterday as Jose Mourinho failed to arrest a growing sense of crisis surrounding the club and also saw his gamble on introducing a new tactical system backfire with an insipid 3-1 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.