Cricket

It's game on, says Cricket SA on T20 tournament

Amid all the clumsy, inept, downright dumb machinations by their suits, and the increasingly crazy sideline barking from T20GL franchise owners, Cricket SA say they will deliver a T20 tournament this summer that will represent progress. But what will this tournament look like?

