Cricket
It's game on, says Cricket SA on T20 tournament
Amid all the clumsy, inept, downright dumb machinations by their suits, and the increasingly crazy sideline barking from T20GL franchise owners, Cricket SA say they will deliver a T20 tournament this summer that will represent progress. But what will this tournament look like?
30 September 2018 - 00:00
Amid all the clumsy, inept, downright dumb machinations by their suits, and the increasingly crazy sideline barking from T20GL franchise owners, Cricket SA say they will deliver a T20 tournament this summer that will represent progress. But what will this tournament look like?
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.