Rugby
Now for the All Blacks! Springboks confident after beating Australia
30 September 2018 - 00:00
It was billed as the “Battle of the Bay” and it was the Springboks who delivered the knockout blow which put a brave Australian team out for the count in front of 41,300 bloodthirsty fans.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.