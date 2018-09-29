Rugby
Ruhan Nel proves hard work beats glitz
30 September 2018 - 00:00
Western Province's inelegant yet highly effective outside centre Ruhan Nel may not have made the 23-man cut for yesterday's Rugby Championship Test in Port Elizabeth but his selection to the Bok squad is a triumph of graft over glitter.
