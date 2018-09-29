Rugby

Springboks will have to overcome SA hoodoo to beat the All Blacks

Though the Springboks beat the All Blacks in Wellington, they will hardly travel to Loftus Versfeld with a spring in their step for their next encounter. They haven't won there against the All Blacks since the Beatles officially split

