Cricket
Dale Steyn gives convincing display in Protea's win against Zimbabwe
07 October 2018 - 00:00
Dale Steyn stormed into the frame for SA's World Cup squad in the third one-day international against Zimbabwe in Paarl yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.