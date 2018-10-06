Cricket
Heinrich Klaasen out to prove that he's more than just a wickey
Wicketkeepers need to be multi-taskers if they want to survive
07 October 2018 - 00:00
Wicketkeepers need to be multi-taskers if they want to survive
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.