Athletics
I fear nobody, says Dickson Chumba ahead of Chicago Marathon
07 October 2018 - 00:00
Reigning Tokyo Marathon champion Dickson Chumba is looking forward to being back in the elite men's field for the Chicago Marathon (2.25pm SA time on SS11), after missing the race in 2017.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.