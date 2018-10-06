Sport

Rugby

Japan's historic moment against the Boks to be made into a film

07 October 2018 - 00:00 By CRAIG RAY

Capturing the glint in Eddie Jones' eye and finding the nuance in his cheeky grin that bordered between arrogance and genuine delight, will be the tough task facing New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who will play Jones in a movie of Japan's most famous sporting moment.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to live-stream the Boks vs the All Blacks on the go this Saturday Sport
  2. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport
  3. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  4. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport
  5. Benni McCarthy wins first trophy as Cape Town City boss with MTN8 title Sport

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X