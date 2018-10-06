Rugby
Japan's historic moment against the Boks to be made into a film
07 October 2018 - 00:00
Capturing the glint in Eddie Jones' eye and finding the nuance in his cheeky grin that bordered between arrogance and genuine delight, will be the tough task facing New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who will play Jones in a movie of Japan's most famous sporting moment.
