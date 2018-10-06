Sport

Sundowns and Wits near high noon

The fixture will set the tone on what should be expected of the two teams

07 October 2018 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

The fixture will set the tone on what should be expected of the two teams 

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to live-stream the Boks vs the All Blacks on the go this Saturday Sport
  2. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport
  3. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  4. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport
  5. Benni McCarthy wins first trophy as Cape Town City boss with MTN8 title Sport

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X