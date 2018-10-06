Sundowns and Wits near high noon
The fixture will set the tone on what should be expected of the two teams
07 October 2018 - 00:00
The fixture will set the tone on what should be expected of the two teams
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.