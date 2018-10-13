Sport

New W Series leads the search for women Formula One superstars

14 October 2018

A new motorsport series is set to be launched in an attempt to find female Formula 1 stars. W Series will start next year and has been backed by major names in F1, including 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard and Red Bull design engineer Adrian Newey.

