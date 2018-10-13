Cricket
Reeza Hendricks is ready to take his shot at World Cup glory with the Proteas
14 October 2018 - 00:00
The qualified success Reeza Hendricks experienced with the Proteas during their Zimbabwe ODI experiment was far from the downer he went through with the Highveld Lions in the four-day scene.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.