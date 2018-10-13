Soccer
SABC standoff is 'crippling' Safa
14 October 2018 - 00:00
The standoff between the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the SA Football Association (Safa) for a new annual broadcasting deal for Bafana Bafana matches is crippling the association financially, Safa's acting CEO Russell Paul has said.
